Big Farm Story Update 1.7

We hope you had a great start into 2022! To start this year right, please enjoy our brand new update: we make a first serve on Character customization. Of course, we also added some general improvements. Please see the full changelist below:
Added:
-
Character Customization: For now, you only could choose predefined characters. With this update, you have more freedom in creating your very own character. The character models have been splitted into many single parts: body, clothes, skin color, head, face, hair and hair color as well as beard and beard color. Be excited to discover more color options and mix and match as you desire. Stay tuned for more exciting character customization features in the future.
-
Friendship Level: There was still a small bug in the required friendship points, but now it should be easier to level up
-
Tons and tons of improvements on visuals, animations, sounds and many more
Take care!
Changed files in this update