 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Goose Goose Duck update for 18 January 2022

v1.06 Lounge and Spectator Mode release!

Share · View all patches · Build 8043538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big update with more things to come soon!

The Lounge. A new place to make friends, chat and hang out. It has private rooms and a card game currently, and we plan on having more activities in it like minigames and karaoke in the future. The host of a public lounge can migrate the lobby to a private game.

Spectator mode. The long awaited spectator mode! You can now join games in progress as a spectator. You'll also be able to switch to spectator mode in a lobby, as well as after you die in game. Note that Geese will have to finish their tasks to spectate.

Celebrity Goose. A goose that lets other geese know when they die. Ducks and Neutrals will not be alerted.

Various QoL and Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Goose Goose Duck OSX Depot 1568592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.