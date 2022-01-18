v1.06 Lounge and Spectator Mode release!

A big update with more things to come soon!

The Lounge. A new place to make friends, chat and hang out. It has private rooms and a card game currently, and we plan on having more activities in it like minigames and karaoke in the future. The host of a public lounge can migrate the lobby to a private game.

Spectator mode. The long awaited spectator mode! You can now join games in progress as a spectator. You'll also be able to switch to spectator mode in a lobby, as well as after you die in game. Note that Geese will have to finish their tasks to spectate.

Celebrity Goose. A goose that lets other geese know when they die. Ducks and Neutrals will not be alerted.

Various QoL and Bug fixes