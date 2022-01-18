 Skip to content

Lost Alone update for 18 January 2022

SMALL IMPROVEMENTS

Hi everyone!

"Lost Alone EP.1 - Little Sister" updates : Never Ends!

As I always say: your feedback, gameplay and live streaming are KEY to improving the game and introducing new experiences!

  • Updated game textures to optimize the experience. Now the game is much lighter!

  • Fixed typos in the texts in both the Italian and English versions.
  • Fixed typos in the cutscenes in both the Italian and English versions.

Changed files in this update

Lost Alone Content Depot 1707561
