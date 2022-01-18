SMALL IMPROVEMENTS

Hi everyone!
"Lost Alone EP.1 - Little Sister" updates : Never Ends!
As I always say: your feedback, gameplay and live streaming are KEY to improving the game and introducing new experiences!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Updated game textures to optimize the experience. Now the game is much lighter!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed typos in the texts in both the Italian and English versions.
- Fixed typos in the cutscenes in both the Italian and English versions.
Changed files in this update