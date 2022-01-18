Update 1.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8043404 · Last edited 18 January 2022 – 23:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Deposit/interest, accumulated fund content has been added. (Capital company employees live in all local mercenary offices.) ※ To use this feature, you may need to restart the game.

New site quest added.(Related to farming It can be used to make money in the early stages.)

The quest compensation increased, and the early part was readjusted. Artifacts have been added as a reward.

An effect has been added when acquiring artifacts.

Language translation has been improved.

Deposit/interest and accrual funds are now available in all regions. It doesn't adopt the usual RPG method of making money just by catching monsters and picking up items.

Deposit interest is 1% asset plus every month, and there is less risk unless the kingdom goes bankrupt.

On the contrary, accumulated funds have high, medium, and low risks, and you can earn up to 25% interest rate every month. (On the contrary, assets may be lost.)

F-Rank Hero Story pursues the political RPG of money in a "controlled world."

It's not a story of catching monsters only and becoming heroes, but you must strategically utilize money to increase your capital and establish yourself as a successful mercenary based on it.

Dear

Funny Game Studio