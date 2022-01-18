Game Update 27

Hi there pilots! how is it going?
This is another regular update, in which a few bugs are fixed.
- Now turrets do fire when you press the auto-fire button.
- The continue system in the two players mode is fixed.
- The return button in the training mode game over brings you back to the training mode.
- Item scrolling is fixed.
I did my best to replicate the bugs you guys are notifying me about, but for a few, I couldn't, so I did my best to just make the code more solid.
Right now I couldn't replicate the bug were the player doesn't show at the start of stage 3, but I tweaked the code and made it more solid, hoping this fixes the issue.
Same goes for the 1st boss bug, in which it doesn't register being killed. I defeated it many times but I couldn't get the bug to happen. Once again, I just made the code more solid, hoping this fixes it.
With that said, thanks a lot for the support!!
Changed files in this update