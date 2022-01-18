 Skip to content

Wings Of Bluestar update for 18 January 2022

Game Update 27

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there pilots! how is it going?

This is another regular update, in which a few bugs are fixed.

  • Now turrets do fire when you press the auto-fire button.
  • The continue system in the two players mode is fixed.
  • The return button in the training mode game over brings you back to the training mode.
  • Item scrolling is fixed.

I did my best to replicate the bugs you guys are notifying me about, but for a few, I couldn't, so I did my best to just make the code more solid.

Right now I couldn't replicate the bug were the player doesn't show at the start of stage 3, but I tweaked the code and made it more solid, hoping this fixes the issue.

Same goes for the 1st boss bug, in which it doesn't register being killed. I defeated it many times but I couldn't get the bug to happen. Once again, I just made the code more solid, hoping this fixes it.

With that said, thanks a lot for the support!!

