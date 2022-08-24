Islets is OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Take to the skies and unite the shattered islands right now!

Launch day is here and we're so proud of the game we were able to make with the support of this great community and can't wait for you to check it out!

Along with the Steam launch, you can also check out the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S today!

Thank you all for following along and we can't wait for you to explore this world we've been working so hard to make for you all.

You can get the game and play TODAY by following the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1669420/Islets/