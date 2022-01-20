Rec Room PATCH - the "Winter Wonderland" edition

New Hairstyles!

A lot of times, hair is one of the main ways people express themselves or their culture. In Rec Room, we want you to be able to see yourself in your avatar, so we have added a bunch of new hairstyles for a broader range of options! The new hairstyles include Afro Puffs, Box Braids with Cuff, Box Braid, Braided Bun, Curly Bob, Etched Flattop, Etched Fade, Short Curly Twists, Wavy Middle Part, Short Locs, Wolf Cut!

All new hairstyles are default unlocked, so you can enjoy them right away - whether you are a new player or a returning one! Just go to your mirror to customize!

Interaction Roles

The following interactions can now be enabled or disabled on a per-object basis for players with specific roles:

Basic Interactions: grabbing, climbing, clambering, wall running.

Pushing buttons & toggle buttons.

Interacting with Pool Tables, including setting the game mode and playing shots.

Drawing on the art canvas, poster, and other similar surfaces.

Use the configure menu on an object to check its interaction role settings!

Physics Refactor

Creators can now optimize colliders on Physical objects using the Configure Tool. Optimized colliders have a visual when gadgets are enabled and save a small portion of ink. We also have some other changes to physics, such as:

We've unified behavior when holding or hitting items with your hands across all platforms!

Melee Weapons no longer lag behind when on WalkVR on Quest 1, Quest 2 and PSVR.

You no longer slow down for no reason on WalkVR. Time to beat some Stunt Runner records!

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Check out the Inventions Tab for some updates! See which inventions are Yesterday's Most Popular, check out the latest from creators you subscribe to, and keep up with the latest inventions in \^InventionTower!

Improved audio quality for iPhone and iPad headphone and headset users! When using headphones or a headset on iOS, stereo audio output is now supported for a more immersive listening experience.

Seats with the option to sit down now have new and improved visual highlights! Seats will work exactly how they did previously, except they now look much better!

RR+ Icon in View Details of the Rec Room+ Membership dialog got a refresh so it's not so dimly lit.

Fixed an issue with the recording sampler recording the start recording beep. For the record we fixed recording.

Added the ability to subscribe to your favorite RecRoom creator from the RR+ signup page!

RR+ Members will now receive double the usual amount of tokens whenever tokens appear in their post-game rewards.

Optimized UI system to improve framerate when opening and closing the watch. More improvements are coming soon!

Android players should notice some quality improvements around smoother gameplay and visuals.

Partying up in VR is now more consistent/reliable.

Players at max level in Rec Royale should no longer hear endless beeping until closing the end game UI.

Fixed a bug in the Wolf Ride prop which could result in an application crash on some devices.

Bumper will now properly rotate the Wolf Ride vehicle regardless of starting orientation.

Fixed a bug where in some cases you can put a vehicle inside a terrain when resetting the vehicle.

Tube now connects reliably when using grid snap.

Caulked some old cracks on bevels.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.: https://recroom.com/communityWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.