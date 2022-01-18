 Skip to content

Brass: Birmingham update for 18 January 2022

v1.1.607 - Bugfixing update 17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix: Highlight during development is in wrong place

Bugfix: Scout animation improvement

Bugfix: Fix problems with starting new game after adding "Save player preferences" feature

