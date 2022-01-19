 Skip to content

Russian Fishing 4 update for 19 January 2022

Patch Notes 19/01/2022

Patch Notes 19/01/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The New Year’s Fair is closed on all water bodies.
  • Implemented a notification about the end of the "Happy Hour" bonus.
  • Corrected: In some cases, the fishing line did not reflect the light of the lanterns.
  • Corrected: You can no longer add yourself to your own blacklist.
  • Corrected: In some cases, the leaders were sorted incorrectly in the backpack.
  • Corrected: It was not possible to place rewards issued for completing trophy tables in the player's home.
  • Corrected: In some cases, when switching the keyboard input language using the Microsoft IME, control of the game was lost.

