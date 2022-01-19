FREE big update for Prison Simulator !

Welcome Players and Officers

Time has come! We gladly introduce you a big FREE update to Prison Simulator!

We were working hard to fix all bugs that you were reporting and also we added some most demanded stuff like new routinies and activities!

So... Are you ready ?

What can you expect in this update?

THREE NEW ROUTINES

Nightshift

Be ready for some thrilling actions at prison at night! Well maybe not so many action but a lot can happen during night. Maybe even someone will try to break out of prison? And what if you spot a ghost? Spooky!

TV Room

Never ever seen before new routine! Select some prisoners you want to give some chill time in

social room with TV! Choose carefuly because some inamtes don't like each other and also every time you select team for TV Room they respect towards you is increased!

Just look at them how cool and chill they are!

Laundry

Newcomers always get a worst work... Use new opened place in showers to do some laundry! But remember to carefully check other guards uniforms in search of some illegal contrabanda! Sometimes even officers cannot be trusted!

MUCH IMPROVED RIOT

Be ready for riot! Now riot can happen at night! Use your trusted flashlight to get some advantage over prisoners but... Prisoners are now even stronger! They can steal some guns from shooting range and use them properly! It's good that these guns are using only rubber bullets... Also some inmates will appear in stolen riot-control armor! Gonna use some new toys to deal with these mini-bosses! Thankfuly now you can use new weapons like shotgun or machine gun! Come and get some!







And of course some bug fixes and stability issues was fixed.

We are very proud of this update and can't wait to bring you more ;)

Stay tunned for more info!

Also don't forget that you can grab our game at nice -20% discount right now!

It's a great way to start a game: free update+discount - don't you think ? ;)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/842180/Prison_Simulator/

Best regards,

Baked Games Team



