This patch 0.3.1.2 will bring you a much requested minimap rework coupled with improved dodge mechanics and ... chickens!
New Features
- From now on there are chickens living in the town
How did those chickens make it into this update? Is there more to it?
Improvements:
- Reworked minimap and minimap overlay design for better visibility
- Reworked dodge mechanic, you can now dodge through enemies, making the dodge much more intuitive and easier to use
Have fun exploring this update!
