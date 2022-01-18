 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 18 January 2022

Patch 0.3.1.2

This patch 0.3.1.2 will bring you a much requested minimap rework coupled with improved dodge mechanics and ... chickens!

New Features
  • From now on there are chickens living in the town

How did those chickens make it into this update? Is there more to it?

Improvements:
  • Reworked minimap and minimap overlay design for better visibility
  • Reworked dodge mechanic, you can now dodge through enemies, making the dodge much more intuitive and easier to use

Have fun exploring this update!

Changed files in this update

