Odd Realm update for 18 January 2022

0.10.0.13 Even More Hotfixes!

Hello!

Here's another small patch to address some more serious issues that I missed with the last patch. This should stabilize the build quite a bit, but please do let me know if you see anything serious.

-The blueprint to make sand clods from stone chunks has been moved to the stonework tier in saga.

-Fixed a bug where entities weren't able to find food and water, even though it was clearly present. This happened most often with tamed animals.

-Fixed a bug where snow would not melt.

-Fixed a save/load error.

-Fixed a bug where room jobs were not evenly checked for auto-placement.

-Fixed a bug where freezing water spawned water items.

-Fixed a bug where plants in rooms weren't saving correctly.

-Fixed a bug where water wasn't moving into fire blocks.

-Fixed a bug where entities could not be summoned if a platform blueprint was under the required prop.

-Fixed a bug where an auto-job would say you needed a certain prop to build even if you had it in the room.

-Fixed a bug where skill buffs weren't saving.

-Fixed a bug where the evocation skill wasn't levelling up newly summoned entities.

Thanks!

Waylon

