Major update incoming!

For those of you that are already following our games progress this will be a massive update! and for those of you who may not know who we are, we are a game called Iron Rebellion! a highly interactive VR mech game built for PCVR and stand alone quest. If you are just tuning in now is an amazing time to suit up and get onto the battlefield. Updates include:
Lobby:
New Mechbay
Server browser
Gamemode:
4v4 Team Deathmatch
player nicknames/tags (still waiting for Oculus access), team switching etc
4v4 Map:
Prototype map "Junk Yard"
Mech / Cockpit:
Scope mechanic
holographic minimap
Team mech skins
Improved UI, and animations
New weapons:
Howitzer-115
-Massive single shot damage, long range weapon New
GRAD-12M
-Area of effect weapon, fast fire rate, medium range, frequent reloads.
Weapon changes:
Complete rebalance of all weapons
Weapon spread based on movement
Rocket area damage Reworked
"Laser Rifle" now called KRF-NX950
-Shorting range SMG like weapon, fast fire rate
We are absolutely floored to be bulldozing out way to a 1.0 release.
And can’t think our supporters both Patreon and early access enough!
Oculus
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4076925385769824/
Steam
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1192900/IRON_REBELLION/
Discord
https://discord.gg/WJKSETT
Our Roadmap
https://coda.io/@gameir/iron-rebellion-road-map
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/IronRebellion
