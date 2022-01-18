Major update incoming!

For those of you that are already following our games progress this will be a massive update! and for those of you who may not know who we are, we are a game called Iron Rebellion! a highly interactive VR mech game built for PCVR and stand alone quest. If you are just tuning in now is an amazing time to suit up and get onto the battlefield. Updates include:

Lobby:

New Mechbay

Server browser

Gamemode:

4v4 Team Deathmatch

player nicknames/tags (still waiting for Oculus access), team switching etc

4v4 Map:

Prototype map "Junk Yard"

Mech / Cockpit:

Scope mechanic

holographic minimap

Team mech skins

Improved UI, and animations

New weapons:

Howitzer-115

-Massive single shot damage, long range weapon New

GRAD-12M

-Area of effect weapon, fast fire rate, medium range, frequent reloads.

Weapon changes:

Complete rebalance of all weapons

Weapon spread based on movement

Rocket area damage Reworked

"Laser Rifle" now called KRF-NX950

-Shorting range SMG like weapon, fast fire rate

We are absolutely floored to be bulldozing out way to a 1.0 release.

And can’t think our supporters both Patreon and early access enough!

Oculus

https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4076925385769824/

Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1192900/IRON_REBELLION/

Discord

https://discord.gg/WJKSETT

Our Roadmap

https://coda.io/@gameir/iron-rebellion-road-map

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/IronRebellion