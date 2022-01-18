 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 18 January 2022

Version Alpha 0.8.10.3580

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Defaults for joysticks changes as not to interfere with attached GamePads. If this is an issue for you, please go to Configuration screen controls and hit defaults to see the new configuration. (Don't forget to press Apply and Save!)

-Movement pips removed below 10,000 feet

-Fixed crash in changing a control in the configuration screen

-Better handling of salvage (Now works with a shield breach versus shields down. Cargo handled slightly better)

-Tweaks on Tutorial 1

-Various Fixes

