ANDERSON 1.0.0 Hotfix #1

Hello all! Thank you for the overwhelming support for our full release of ANDERSON. Early feedback has been incredibly helpful, and it appears that performance is still not up to our standards. Today we are releasing a hotfix so that everyone is able to play our game while a bigger, long-term fix in the works.
Changes:
- Low and Medium Quality settings have been adjusted to offer better performance increase
- Adaptive resolution floor has been lowered to offer better framerate as a tradeoff of quality
- Camera view distance has been slightly reduced in some situations
Changed files in this update