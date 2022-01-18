Mod Support BETA 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8042371 · Last edited 18 January 2022 – 18:32:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This update further prepares some things in the game's code for more mod variety (namely shader-related things).

We're getting closer to the release of the modding support update, which, to be fair, isn't going to be a big update, but it still marks an important point in Intravenous' lifetime.

BETA 3:

internal changes done to main shader compilation to make adding new shaders via mods easier

fixed disabling mods in-game not disabling the mods after restarting the game

fixed vent shaft setup not properly cancelling the saving/edit process, resulting in problems

fixed a crash caused by vent shafts with less than 2 points

fixed a crash caused by certain triggers when set-up in a certain manner in the level editor

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!