Intravenous update for 18 January 2022

Mod Support BETA 3

Hey folks!

This update further prepares some things in the game's code for more mod variety (namely shader-related things).

We're getting closer to the release of the modding support update, which, to be fair, isn't going to be a big update, but it still marks an important point in Intravenous' lifetime.

BETA 3:

  • internal changes done to main shader compilation to make adding new shaders via mods easier
  • fixed disabling mods in-game not disabling the mods after restarting the game
  • fixed vent shaft setup not properly cancelling the saving/edit process, resulting in problems
  • fixed a crash caused by vent shafts with less than 2 points
  • fixed a crash caused by certain triggers when set-up in a certain manner in the level editor

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
