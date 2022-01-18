 Skip to content

Swords 'n Magic and Stuff update for 18 January 2022

Patch v1.4.13

Patch v1.4.13 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One final patch before the long wait for the weapon ability update.

Enjoy!

Fixed:

  • Buying arrows now updates your equipped arrow slot count
  • Item display plaque now allows all items
  • Item display plaque can now be placed on horizontal surfaces
  • Bandit Betrayal quest no longer has T-Posing bandits
  • Multiplayer plot names now show up appropriately
  • No permissions error message in multiplayer fixed
  • Signs in Merrymaker tavern no longer floating
  • New character outfits are no longer switched upon entering the game
  • Azurian Bandits no longer drop iron weapon recipes
  • Player storage chest LOD's cleaned up
  • Deep Iron Shield set back to level 0 for now (Not a nerf, just a visual bug)

Updated:

  • Storage chest collision more accurate

New:

  • Vanishing display plaque for decorating purposes

