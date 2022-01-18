Patch v1.4.13

One final patch before the long wait for the weapon ability update.
Enjoy!
Fixed:
- Buying arrows now updates your equipped arrow slot count
- Item display plaque now allows all items
- Item display plaque can now be placed on horizontal surfaces
- Bandit Betrayal quest no longer has T-Posing bandits
- Multiplayer plot names now show up appropriately
- No permissions error message in multiplayer fixed
- Signs in Merrymaker tavern no longer floating
- New character outfits are no longer switched upon entering the game
- Azurian Bandits no longer drop iron weapon recipes
- Player storage chest LOD's cleaned up
- Deep Iron Shield set back to level 0 for now (Not a nerf, just a visual bug)
Updated:
- Storage chest collision more accurate
New:
- Vanishing display plaque for decorating purposes
Changed files in this update