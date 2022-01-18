 Skip to content

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 18 January 2022

0.13.6 & 0.13.7 - Smol patches

Some smaller quality of life changes! Enjoy WorldBox!

0.13.7
  • fixes: Potential issue when trying to spectate a dead unit from history log
  • fixes: Old save files with cultures that don't exist, could cause issues
  • fixes: Grass growth could cause some soft crash
  • fixes: Some older save files could cause an issue when trying to preview it
  • fixes: Stability fixes
0.13.6
  • fixes: Errors when trying to load maps sometimes
  • fixes: Samsung S-Pens should work now!
  • some performance updates
  • some stability improvements for mobile version

Changed files in this update

