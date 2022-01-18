0.13.6 & 0.13.7 - Smol patches

Some smaller quality of life changes! Enjoy WorldBox!
0.13.7
- fixes: Potential issue when trying to spectate a dead unit from history log
- fixes: Old save files with cultures that don't exist, could cause issues
- fixes: Grass growth could cause some soft crash
- fixes: Some older save files could cause an issue when trying to preview it
- fixes: Stability fixes
0.13.6
- fixes: Errors when trying to load maps sometimes
- fixes: Samsung S-Pens should work now!
- some performance updates
- some stability improvements for mobile version
