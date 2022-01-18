Planet Zoo Update 1.8.1 is here

Update 1.8.1 is now available for download. Simply update your game before you play! This update includes various bug fixes, and you can read more below:
Planet Zoo - 1.8.1 Update Notes
This update contains many more bug fixes, updates and some new content.
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
Animals
- Fixed the Red Kangaroo research not unlocking the small ball and hanging barrel enrichment items
- Fixed the Reindeer Male animation deforming when transitioning between standing and running
- Fixed the Capuchin Monkey's education board from incorrectly displaying the Taiga biome icon
- Fixed a bug where the leucistic Eurasian Lynx's colour variation description wasn't displayed in its info panel
- Fixed the American Beaver occasionally displaying water VFX when walking on dry land
- Fixed the North American Beaver occasionally falling through Beaver Pool as it approaches the water
- Fixed a bug where the first education boost wasn't unlocked after researching the Fire Salamander
- Fixed animal visuals occasionally popping when exiting the burrow
- Fixed European exhibit blueprints. They now all place with new, empty exhibit boxes
- Fixed the European Badger Juvenile's right cheek twitching and deforming during walking
- Fixed the Alpine Ibex Juvenile animation clipping when using the scratching tree
- Fixed the Alpine Ibex not nudging the small barrel feeder correctly
- Fixed the Alpine Ibex not making any sounds when dying due to predation
- Fixed the Alpine Ibex floating when using Goat Climbing Mountain enrichment
- Fixed the Alpine Ibex wound tracks from not appearing
- Fixed food not coming out of the Skittle Feeder and Dog Ball enrichment when being used by the European Badger
- Fixed the Eurasian Lynx Juvenile lower jaw clipping into upper jaw when moving from a stand to resting
- Fixed the musical keyboard not making any sounds while being used by the Bornean Orangutan Juvenile
- Fixed food not coming out of the Dog Ball enrichment when being used by the Sea Lion Juvenile
- Fixed the straw bedding textures from flickering inside the Animal Burrow
- Guests will no longer flee from adult European Fallow Deer, making them viable for walkthrough habitats
- Removed Dall Sheep tags from the Goat Mountain enrichment, as the species cannot use it
Scenery
Added 'Grid' tag to the Vertical Wooden Plank Roof Flat Quarter Circle 02
Fixed the Ferry Entrance's tags to 'Grid Prop'
Added missing 'Small' and 'Large' tags to European Brass Finial Thin and Thick assets
Added 'Editable Text' tag to Memorial Plaque Screens
Added 'Flexicolour' tags to the Editable Memorial Plaque
European Fence Planter Support is now included in the research for the European scenery
Fixed Vista Points not saving their names
Fixed the non-grid Glass Modern Wall Panel pieces so they are transparent
Fixed the White Sage and Diamond Leaf Willow bushes rotated branches
Fixed flexicolour changes not applying for glass house wall panel frames
Fixed placement sounds on the following:
- Snow Block Wall Panels
- Additional Light Strips
- Bernies Bakes Blueprint
- European Coach
- European Mooring Posts
- New World Decorative Lights Bulb
Fixed artefacts on the right leg of the Alpine Ibex rewards statues
Fixed the ferry door being visible through the window of ferry guest entrance
Game Mode Scenarios
- Moved and reset the stuck vendors in Al's Pine Zoo
Guests
- Fixed an issue where guests would arrive to stand at an animal talk too early
Staff
- Fixed Vet getting stuck trying to remove a dead animal
- Fixed the Restaurant Staff in the kitchen not playing their animations while restaurant is open
Game Modes
UI
- Updated the animal camera so it will automatically switch inside a burrow when following the animal
- Added Steam workshop tags for the Europe pack items when uploading blueprints
- Fixing the 'favourite' status of an animal not being consistently updated across all UI screens
- Fixing consistency issues with how the exhibit memorial UI was sorted, now making sure favourited entries are displayed properly regardless of which column is used to sort
- Fixed duplicate strings in some tooltips in barrier browser and terrain browser
- In the Animal Talk and Restaurant Table linking UI, creating an empty drag selection will no longer enable the "Link/Unlink" button
- Fixed biome filters not remaining after closing down the Zoopedia
Stability
- Fixed a crash that could happen when manipulating a track station queue, such as moving the station exit
- Fixed a crash when trying to play custom video on Memorial Plaque Screen after playing the same video on a standard billboard. Webm's can now be played on Memorial Plaques normally
- Fixed a crash that could happen when the mother of an animal born inside a burrow was sold/died
- General stability fixes
Performance
- General performance fixes
