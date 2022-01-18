 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Planet Zoo update for 18 January 2022

Planet Zoo Update 1.8.1 is here

Share · View all patches · Build 8042169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 1.8.1 is now available for download. Simply update your game before you play! This update includes various bug fixes, and you can read more below:

Planet Zoo - 1.8.1 Update Notes

This update contains many more bug fixes, updates and some new content.

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Animals

    • Fixed the Red Kangaroo research not unlocking the small ball and hanging barrel enrichment items
    • Fixed the Reindeer Male animation deforming when transitioning between standing and running
    • Fixed the Capuchin Monkey's education board from incorrectly displaying the Taiga biome icon
    • Fixed a bug where the leucistic Eurasian Lynx's colour variation description wasn't displayed in its info panel
    • Fixed the American Beaver occasionally displaying water VFX when walking on dry land
    • Fixed the North American Beaver occasionally falling through Beaver Pool as it approaches the water
    • Fixed a bug where the first education boost wasn't unlocked after researching the Fire Salamander
    • Fixed animal visuals occasionally popping when exiting the burrow
    • Fixed European exhibit blueprints. They now all place with new, empty exhibit boxes
    • Fixed the European Badger Juvenile's right cheek twitching and deforming during walking
    • Fixed the Alpine Ibex Juvenile animation clipping when using the scratching tree
    • Fixed the Alpine Ibex not nudging the small barrel feeder correctly
    • Fixed the Alpine Ibex not making any sounds when dying due to predation
    • Fixed the Alpine Ibex floating when using Goat Climbing Mountain enrichment
    • Fixed the Alpine Ibex wound tracks from not appearing
    • Fixed food not coming out of the Skittle Feeder and Dog Ball enrichment when being used by the European Badger
    • Fixed the Eurasian Lynx Juvenile lower jaw clipping into upper jaw when moving from a stand to resting
    • Fixed the musical keyboard not making any sounds while being used by the Bornean Orangutan Juvenile
    • Fixed food not coming out of the Dog Ball enrichment when being used by the Sea Lion Juvenile
    • Fixed the straw bedding textures from flickering inside the Animal Burrow
    • Guests will no longer flee from adult European Fallow Deer, making them viable for walkthrough habitats
    • Removed Dall Sheep tags from the Goat Mountain enrichment, as the species cannot use it

  • Scenery

    • Added 'Grid' tag to the Vertical Wooden Plank Roof Flat Quarter Circle 02

    • Fixed the Ferry Entrance's tags to 'Grid Prop'

    • Added missing 'Small' and 'Large' tags to European Brass Finial Thin and Thick assets

    • Added 'Editable Text' tag to Memorial Plaque Screens

    • Added 'Flexicolour' tags to the Editable Memorial Plaque

    • European Fence Planter Support is now included in the research for the European scenery

    • Fixed Vista Points not saving their names

    • Fixed the non-grid Glass Modern Wall Panel pieces so they are transparent

    • Fixed the White Sage and Diamond Leaf Willow bushes rotated branches

    • Fixed flexicolour changes not applying for glass house wall panel frames

    • Fixed placement sounds on the following:

      • Snow Block Wall Panels
      • Additional Light Strips
      • Bernies Bakes Blueprint
      • European Coach
      • European Mooring Posts
      • New World Decorative Lights Bulb

    • Fixed artefacts on the right leg of the Alpine Ibex rewards statues

    • Fixed the ferry door being visible through the window of ferry guest entrance

  • Game Mode Scenarios

    • Moved and reset the stuck vendors in Al's Pine Zoo

  • Guests

    • Fixed an issue where guests would arrive to stand at an animal talk too early

  • Staff

    • Fixed Vet getting stuck trying to remove a dead animal
    • Fixed the Restaurant Staff in the kitchen not playing their animations while restaurant is open

  • Game Modes

  • UI

    • Updated the animal camera so it will automatically switch inside a burrow when following the animal
    • Added Steam workshop tags for the Europe pack items when uploading blueprints
    • Fixing the 'favourite' status of an animal not being consistently updated across all UI screens
    • Fixing consistency issues with how the exhibit memorial UI was sorted, now making sure favourited entries are displayed properly regardless of which column is used to sort
    • Fixed duplicate strings in some tooltips in barrier browser and terrain browser
    • In the Animal Talk and Restaurant Table linking UI, creating an empty drag selection will no longer enable the "Link/Unlink" button
    • Fixed biome filters not remaining after closing down the Zoopedia

  • Stability

    • Fixed a crash that could happen when manipulating a track station queue, such as moving the station exit
    • Fixed a crash when trying to play custom video on Memorial Plaque Screen after playing the same video on a standard billboard. Webm's can now be played on Memorial Plaques normally
    • Fixed a crash that could happen when the mother of an animal born inside a burrow was sold/died
    • General stability fixes

  • Performance

    • General performance fixes

Changed depots in dev_release_trunk branch

View more data in app history for build 8042169
Darwin Content Depot 703081
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.