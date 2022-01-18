Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.2.2 Patch Notes

Hello Park Managers,
Update 1.2.2 is available on all platforms. Read the full change log below:
Audio
- Fixed an issue that caused audio to be muted inside the Jurassic Park Era Aviary
Dinosaurs/Reptiles
- Renamed the Pteranodon 1997 skin to "Pteranodon 2001".
- The Pteranodon 2001 skin is now unlocked by playing Isla Sorna: Site B Chaos Theory, instead of Jurassic Park: San Diego Chaos Theory
- Added quills back to the 2001A Velociraptor skin
- Fixed an issue that caused 2001 Velociraptors to be missing teeth
- Fixed an instance of dinosaurs becoming stuck
- Fixed an issue that sometimes allowed flying reptiles to phase through aviaries
Sandbox
- Balanced target appeal, target income and target visitors
- Target income now changes when the difficulty is changed
Settings
- (consoles only) Fixed HDR brightness screen setup on consoles
Stability
- Various stability fixes
