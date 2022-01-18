 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 18 January 2022

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.2.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8042101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Park Managers,

Update 1.2.2 is available on all platforms. Read the full change log below:

Audio

  • Fixed an issue that caused audio to be muted inside the Jurassic Park Era Aviary

Dinosaurs/Reptiles

  • Renamed the Pteranodon 1997 skin to "Pteranodon 2001".
  • The Pteranodon 2001 skin is now unlocked by playing Isla Sorna: Site B Chaos Theory, instead of Jurassic Park: San Diego Chaos Theory
  • Added quills back to the 2001A Velociraptor skin
  • Fixed an issue that caused 2001 Velociraptors to be missing teeth
  • Fixed an instance of dinosaurs becoming stuck
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes allowed flying reptiles to phase through aviaries

Sandbox

  • Balanced target appeal, target income and target visitors
  • Target income now changes when the difficulty is changed

Settings

  • (consoles only) Fixed HDR brightness screen setup on consoles

Stability

  • Various stability fixes

Changed depots in dev_release_trunk branch

View more data in app history for build 8042101
Galileo Content Depot 1244461
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.