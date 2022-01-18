VR0.18 and non-VR 0.0.70c

VR0.17
Added:
- Options to turn snap turning and teleportation on/off in menu
Changed:
- Improved physics
- Improved controls for HTC Vive
- Inserting electrical objects in the repair station no longer causes issues
0.0.70b
Changed:
- Improved asteroid field visual
- Fix problems with super high resolutions
- Improved physics and position of objects in hands
- Fix issues with sounds not being in the proper channel
- Main computer on Station Relay is now working properly again
VR0.18
Changed:
- Various VR fixes
- Fixed a bug making some text invisible in settings menu
- Fixed a bug preventing player from plugging bottles in the recycling station
- Fixed a bug making it sometimes impossible to plug something in the repair station
0.0.70c
Added:
- Jerry's cleaning trolley
Changed:
- Fixed a bug stopping the rescue video from playing
