Tin Can update for 18 January 2022

VR0.18 and non-VR 0.0.70c

18 January 2022

VR0.17

Added:

  • Options to turn snap turning and teleportation on/off in menu

Changed:

  • Improved physics
  • Improved controls for HTC Vive
  • Inserting electrical objects in the repair station no longer causes issues

0.0.70b

Changed:

  • Improved asteroid field visual
  • Fix problems with super high resolutions
  • Improved physics and position of objects in hands
  • Fix issues with sounds not being in the proper channel
  • Main computer on Station Relay is now working properly again

VR0.18

Changed:

  • Various VR fixes
  • Fixed a bug making some text invisible in settings menu
  • Fixed a bug preventing player from plugging bottles in the recycling station
  • Fixed a bug making it sometimes impossible to plug something in the repair station

0.0.70c

Added:

  • Jerry's cleaning trolley

Changed:

  • Fixed a bug stopping the rescue video from playing

