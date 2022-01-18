The Fling Winter Season is complete...

Team Jolly was number one in holiday spirit but it looks like all the snow slowed them down! Team Snowman packed the snow down hard and rolled fast down the slopes to take the victory. When members of Team Snowman update to this latest version and start the game they will receive an exclusive skin. We hope you enjoy showing it off!

As well as marking the end of the event, this update includes some minor bug fixes and level design improvements to the second level, Kooky's Canyon.

Our team had an amazing break this holiday and are excited to deliver our biggest change to the game in the next update!

Team SplitSide

Patch Notes

Additions

Team Snowman victory skin.

Improvements

In Kooky's Canyon, the road platforms in the last half of the level have been made wider so that they're less punishing to new players who just played the tutorial.

Bug fixes