 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 18 January 2022

Hot-fix #10

Share · View all patches · Build 8041914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added ability to see basic arrows trajectory.

-Added purchasable respec potions from unique vendors.

-Added PVP/PVE settings to G-Portal servers.

-Fixed magic experience being gained at the wrong rate.

Changed files in this update

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions Content Depot 1676381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.