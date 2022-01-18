Hot-fix #10

-Added ability to see basic arrows trajectory.
-Added purchasable respec potions from unique vendors.
-Added PVP/PVE settings to G-Portal servers.
-Fixed magic experience being gained at the wrong rate.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
-Added ability to see basic arrows trajectory.
-Added purchasable respec potions from unique vendors.
-Added PVP/PVE settings to G-Portal servers.
-Fixed magic experience being gained at the wrong rate.
Changed files in this update