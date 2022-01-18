Patch 1.03. - Now in maintenance mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 8041676 · Last edited 18 January 2022 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

I've bumped the build version to 1.03.

The game is now in permanent maintenance mode.

Redaxium has been a fully released game since December 27th 2021.

New content too often breaks something especially saved games.

1.02 did this multiple times and i'm completely out of patience now.

The only cure is to stop adding new content. Thus maintenance mode.

I'll fix bugs once in a LONG WHILE, but i'm looking forward to Redaxium 2.

You should as well.

The silver lining is there's two bosses now, and an official end game!

I even tweaked the UI this past week. Although i'm sure it still has issues.

Take care.