 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Treasure Temples update for 3 February 2022

Treasure Temples is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8041650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Treasure Temples launches today and here at GAMEDIA, we are excited to share this new game!

Puzzle your way through ancient treasure chambers buried beneath the snow of Antarctica.

We wish you good luck in your search for riches,

GAMEDIA

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.