Treasure Temples is available now!

Treasure Temples launches today and here at GAMEDIA, we are excited to share this new game!
Puzzle your way through ancient treasure chambers buried beneath the snow of Antarctica.
We wish you good luck in your search for riches,
GAMEDIA
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Treasure Temples launches today and here at GAMEDIA, we are excited to share this new game!
Puzzle your way through ancient treasure chambers buried beneath the snow of Antarctica.
We wish you good luck in your search for riches,
GAMEDIA