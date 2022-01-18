January News

We wish all players a happy new year!

Also this time we have some news for you.

As some of you might have noticed, we were able to share some successes and goals with you last year. Among them is:

We streamed over 1000 hours on Twitch, including over 210 hours in December alone.

There were over 60 updates released last year - so on average there was an update/hotfix every 6 days.

Meanwhile, we have over 3800 members on our Discord and our community continues to grow daily.

Furthermore, our playtest officially launched on Steam at the end of December 2021, with currently more than 5700 participants.

These numbers are really impressive. But we still have a lot planned for this year, because Early Access is expected in the near future.

We have often been asked how long the playtest on Steam will run, and now we can finally give you a fixed date for it.

The official playtest on Steam will run up to and including 28.02.2022 at 23:59 (CET).

But there are more news about the livestreams and the next update:

Our next update will be version 0.6 and thus will be very extensive. In this update we will work on further bug fixes, the gold distribution, the multiplayer syncronizations and much more. You can find more details on the roadmap.

Of course, we are planning a bit more time for the big update, so the release of version 0.6 is scheduled for 04.02.2022.

This gives us enough time to extensively test functions, extend already existing functions or add new ones.

Finally, we have some not so nice news for all those who follow us regularly on our livestreams on Twitch, because the daily livestreams will be cancelled for the time being.

But to keep you up to date, there will be only one livestream per week for the time being - and it will take place on Friday as usual.

This way we can spend more time on the big update.

We wish you a nice rest of the week and see you on Friday in the livestream.