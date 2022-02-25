 Skip to content

Baptism of Fire update for 25 February 2022

Baptism of Fire + Burning Faith

Share · View all patches · Build 8041531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Baptism of Fire is out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1694840/Baptism_of_Fire/

Also, feel free to check out Burning Faith's demo, and wishlist if you like it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1798150/Burning_Faith/

Have fun!

