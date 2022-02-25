Baptism of Fire + Burning Faith

Baptism of Fire is out!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1694840/Baptism_of_Fire/
Also, feel free to check out Burning Faith's demo, and wishlist if you like it.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1798150/Burning_Faith/
Have fun!
