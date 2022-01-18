1/18/22 Update 2.3.3

Lawless Lands,
Greetings, lawless legends!
This update is for the main game and the unrest expansion as well.
Check out the change log below!
Update 2.3.3 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed Healing Skills (Web Wound - Spiders, Lick Wound - Canines, Mud Mend - Mud Golems, Set Bone - Skeletons, Treat Wound - Human Leaders) having a chance to show "Evade"
Changes & Additions:
-Healing Skills (Listed Above) no longer have a chance to fail
NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
