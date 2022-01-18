1/18/22 Update 2.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8041491 · Last edited 18 January 2022 – 15:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Lawless Lands,

Greetings, lawless legends!

This update is for the main game and the unrest expansion as well.

Check out the change log below!

Update 2.3.3 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed Healing Skills (Web Wound - Spiders, Lick Wound - Canines, Mud Mend - Mud Golems, Set Bone - Skeletons, Treat Wound - Human Leaders) having a chance to show "Evade"

Changes & Additions:

-Healing Skills (Listed Above) no longer have a chance to fail

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː