Mary Skelter 2 update for 18 January 2022

Version 1.02

18 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Audio volume adjusted for door and footstep sfx

Fixed - Vibration should now work correctly

Fixed - Replaced Switch button in Jail Control

Fixed - Tightrope Walking minigame no longer shows different prompts in tutorial compared to what is shown when actually playing.

Fixed - Japanese audio no longer has a little crackle at the end of a line

UI Change - Mary Skelter: Nightmares now has a Quit to desktop option in Camp Menu

Feature- User is now able to scroll through Area Map locations using the Scroll Wheel

Feature - User is now able to scroll Blood Ability slots in Customize menu with Scroll Wheel

