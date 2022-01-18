Fixed - Audio volume adjusted for door and footstep sfx
Fixed - Vibration should now work correctly
Fixed - Replaced Switch button in Jail Control
Fixed - Tightrope Walking minigame no longer shows different prompts in tutorial compared to what is shown when actually playing.
Fixed - Japanese audio no longer has a little crackle at the end of a line
UI Change - Mary Skelter: Nightmares now has a Quit to desktop option in Camp Menu
Feature- User is now able to scroll through Area Map locations using the Scroll Wheel
Feature - User is now able to scroll Blood Ability slots in Customize menu with Scroll Wheel
Mary Skelter 2 update for 18 January 2022
Version 1.02
Changed files in this update