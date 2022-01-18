 Skip to content

Spheriums update for 18 January 2022

V 0.63

18 January 2022

  • The map now shows all scanned items, including resources, runes and other objects.
  • The Inventory Tab now shows the number of founded Runes (Energy/Shield) and level and progression.
  • Collecting 5 Energy Runes will now give 10% regeneration speed instead of 5%.
  • Change from 3sec. to 5sec the time a message is displayed at the bottom of the HUD.
  • A minor bug with the maximum level of shield possible is fixed.
  • Fix a few creature names in the scanning user interface.
  • The navigation interface now supports the French language.

