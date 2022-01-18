 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 18 January 2022

Patch 1.02f

Patch 1.02f

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Change: Weakened Prospercanius Dungeon Boss.

-Change/New: Killing a dungeon boss grants PP!

-Change: Moved a couple ruptures to the Passage Ways.

-Change/New: Crystal Dungeon Tower has opened up.

The tower takes you to a dungeon.

-New: Crystal Dungeon Boss!

Changed files in this update

