-Change: Weakened Prospercanius Dungeon Boss.
-Change/New: Killing a dungeon boss grants PP!
-Change: Moved a couple ruptures to the Passage Ways.
-Change/New: Crystal Dungeon Tower has opened up.
The tower takes you to a dungeon.
-New: Crystal Dungeon Boss!
Redaxium update for 18 January 2022
Patch 1.02f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
