Version 1.4 Update Notes
New Features:
- Added a new Zombie enemy type that can be found in the Factory and nearby areas.
(Shown with Darkness Level set to Off)
-
Added a new Oil Painting item featuring Midnight that can be found in Chapter 1, it will also appear in the Bedroom once found.
-
Added a confirmation panel before resetting profile data to keep you from accidentally losing your progress.
-
Enemy Waves spawn enemies in a wider radius and a Hot Zone indicator has been added to let you know where the enemies are most likely to spawn.
(Shown with Darkness Level set to Off)
-
Added more Enemy Waves to the Outdoor scene and made some tweaks to the amount of enemies per spawn. This should make the difficulty of the waves more progressive through the scene.
-
Updated the Bedroom story text to be more descriptive.
-
Reorganized Credits Panel text objects for easier reading.
-
Remapped Keyboard Arrow Keys and Controller D-Pad Buttons to work as vertical and horizontal UI navigation.
NOTE: You may need to Restore Default controls or ensure the actions are mapped to your liking
if you have already customized the control mappings.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed interaction zones on the Interactable Table which was making it difficult to pick items from the drawer.
-
The game no longer locks up when pressing ESC or Start on a game controller.
-
Fixed Outdoor scene level borders to prevent players from falling off western border.
-
Fixed positioning of Hallway 1F architecture that was misaligned,
including the mysterious 'haunted' table that would move depending on how you look at it.
-
The Profile Manager will find the New Game Panel on game replay as intended.
-
Updated UI button colors for easier navigation. Specifically, the Cancel button on the Load Profile panel was hard to tell whether it was selected due to it's color.
-
Start Tutorial doesn't skip pages when clicking Next or Prev buttons anymore.
-
Fixed Graphics Menu from failing to open from New Game Menu.
-
Improved enemy AI, including the Hell Hounds which used to run past or sit there waiting for the player to pet them.
-
Fixed grammar and whitespace issues in the Start Tutorial.
Connect
Discord: https://discord.gg/qKwvZbpTVu
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sly_Cat_Games
Web: https//:www.slycatgames.com/TheAbandoned
Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.
All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.
Support: support@slycatgames.com
https//:www.slycatgames.com
Changed files in this update