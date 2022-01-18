Dev Update #9 “Context is everything”

Hello Owners!

We hope that the year started well for all of you! On our side we are fired up as ever to bring you the best game we can, but first what is for us the last update of 2021! This update brings a lot of improvement all around, but the most noticeable one is the addition of context, not only on stories. We also added some context around casinos’ levels and clients’ motivations.

Stories improvements



Stories used to appear out of nowhere and more often than not disturbing the gameplay. No one wants to deal with petty thieves while building the cutest restroom right? Stories now appear in the 3D world on the affected area/item/agent, giving it more context. You can choose to play them at your will, but beware of what might happen if you choose to not deal with it.

We also improved the overhaul stories display with a beautiful UI and dashing artworks.

Anecdotes



In a similar vein, we added and made some improvements to what we call “anecdotes”. It's all the small events that appears on the floor such as clashes and chitchat. We added some crowd events such as cheering when someone hit the jackpot.

Clients log



Clients’ behaviors might sometimes be hard to understand, which can be an issue when you are trying so hard to make them happy. We added some logs into their panel (the one with their stat and all when left-clicking on them) that should bring light on why they do what they do. This new information should help you know what you can improve in your casino to make them happy, and more importantly to make them give you more money.

Level Selector



We added a new level selector. Right now we have only two levels, but it already give a good idea of what we’re aiming for. It adds more information on level content, and also some lore about our clients types and overall world. It’s still rough and most of the content is placeholder, but in the end it should be a really nice way to learn more about the levels you’ll be playing !

Graphical experiment



If you launch the level “Tikki Miner Mobster’s pie”, you will see that the environment has changed from play daylight to night. We are still trying some things out, but we thought that the night would enhance the festive casino feeling.

Bugfix



Fixed some issues with wall decorations

Fixed save issue with stairs

Fixed issues with bar restock and icons

Fixed errors in the financial report’s data and formulas

Made some adjustments to the pinball playtime sequence

Fixed issues with floors where some items from the upper floor appeared on the bottom floor

And that’s all for this update. As always, do not hesitate to share your thoughts and questions as we make progress to the development of Blooming Business: Casino. We want to share with you how we progress and are always keen for feedback!

Click here to join our Discord!

The Homo Ludens team.