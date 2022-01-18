Patch Notes: Bug fixes and some tweaks

This patch features a few bug fixes, tweaks, and changes but also pushes some internal code refactoring making it easier for us to expand on the Camera Controller.
- Photo size multiplier in PhotoMode removed (it has been broken and didn't actually upscale)
- Right-click drag from Asset library into Asset Inventory.
- Moving between photo mode and game mode is now less jarring.
- Changed Torch, Flying, and Hide buttons in Radial Menu to be toggle buttons.
- Added "H" hotkey for Hiding Creature while holding them
- Fixed so you can pick Creatures through openings revealed by the Cut Volume/Box
BUILD-ID: 8041055 - Download Size: 30MB
