TaleSpire update for 18 January 2022

Patch Notes: Bug fixes and some tweaks

TaleSpire update for 18 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch features a few bug fixes, tweaks, and changes but also pushes some internal code refactoring making it easier for us to expand on the Camera Controller.

  • Photo size multiplier in PhotoMode removed (it has been broken and didn't actually upscale)
  • Right-click drag from Asset library into Asset Inventory.
  • Moving between photo mode and game mode is now less jarring.
  • Changed Torch, Flying, and Hide buttons in Radial Menu to be toggle buttons.
  • Added "H" hotkey for Hiding Creature while holding them
  • Fixed so you can pick Creatures through openings revealed by the Cut Volume/Box

There is a DevLog that goes into a bit more detail here

Till next time!

BUILD-ID: 8041055 - Download Size: 30MB

