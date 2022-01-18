3.1.25 - Patch

- fix manor door disappearing when loading already existing game
- fix internal door collider size not correct
- fix wrong construction colliders positions set when loading existing game
- 5+ small fixes, with tiny optimizations
City update still in WIP, don't hesitate to join the Discord, I post some news on it. I will add more features & optimizations too, it's the main reason why recent updates take longer to come out, to send the best updates possibles!
A strange guy called Glork will be there in the next update.. He is here for the tickets...
Changed files in this update