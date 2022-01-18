 Skip to content

Kyma Maker's Island update for 18 January 2022

3.1.25 - Patch

Build 8041045

  • fix manor door disappearing when loading already existing game
  • fix internal door collider size not correct
  • fix wrong construction colliders positions set when loading existing game
  • 5+ small fixes, with tiny optimizations

City update still in WIP, don't hesitate to join the Discord, I post some news on it. I will add more features & optimizations too, it's the main reason why recent updates take longer to come out, to send the best updates possibles!

A strange guy called Glork will be there in the next update.. He is here for the tickets...

