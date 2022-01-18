English
#########Content###############
[Liu]New location: Book Store (Mostly just map and some Library of Runia reference.)
#########System###############
[File System]If a graphics file is missing. The game will now try to use an empty image to replace it. If the process is successful, a warning message will pop up instead of an error message that crashes the game. The goal of this change is to limit any potential damage if a player no longer uses a mod while the previous save file still relies on the Mod's graphics asset.
#########Debug###############
[Steam Workshop]Fixed the incorrect audio folder location in the ModToUpload folder.
[Liu]Fixed the inconsistent background music volume when entering into the restaurant.
简体中文
#########Content###############
【疁城】新区域：书店 （基本上目前只是地图，还有一些废墟图书馆的梗。）
#########System###############
【文件系统】当一个图像文件缺失时，游戏现在会自动尝试用一个空白图片替代。如果过程成功，那么只会有一个警告弹出，而不会是一个终结游戏运行的报错信息。这个改变的目的是为了控制当一个玩家不再使用某个MOD而此前的存档中依然依赖于这个MOD的图像资源时可能发生的危险。
#########Debug###############
【创意工坊】修复了音效文件夹在ModToUpload文件夹下的位置错误
【疁城】修复了进入餐馆时背景音乐音量突然降低的问题。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 18 January 2022
Update, Version 20220118
English
Changed files in this update