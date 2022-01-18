 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 18 January 2022

Patch 4.0.4.2 - Added scenario previews!

Build 8040995

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We now added scenario previews to every verified scenario available, to see it hover on the scenario title and you will see a video preview, description and the tags used. (Some scenarios may not have it yet since we are actively adding and updating new scenarios)

  • Added scenario info on hover (verified scenarios also have a preview now)

  • Added skip scenario to routine progress tab

  • Added Finish Current Frame to video options (syncs up cpu/gpu after frames at the cost of performance, it's disabled by default)

  • Changed max FOV to 120 in all ranked scenarios

  • Fixed score being uploaded to the wrong scenario in some rare cases (ranked)

  • Fixed pause menu current rank tab when not having an entry yet

  • Fixed freeplay timescale not working properly

