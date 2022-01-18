Patch 4.0.4.2 - Added scenario previews!

We now added scenario previews to every verified scenario available, to see it hover on the scenario title and you will see a video preview, description and the tags used. (Some scenarios may not have it yet since we are actively adding and updating new scenarios)
-
Added scenario info on hover (verified scenarios also have a preview now)
-
Added skip scenario to routine progress tab
-
Added Finish Current Frame to video options (syncs up cpu/gpu after frames at the cost of performance, it's disabled by default)
-
Changed max FOV to 120 in all ranked scenarios
-
Fixed score being uploaded to the wrong scenario in some rare cases (ranked)
-
Fixed pause menu current rank tab when not having an entry yet
-
Fixed freeplay timescale not working properly
