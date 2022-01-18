Campaign Editor Update

m.OS loading

m.OS system check..... OK

All done >>

Hackers!

Thank you for your patience as we continue to hammer out the custom campaign editor. There were 2 major issues preventing people from both uploading their creations to the workshop and playing them. Both of these should be resolved. Keep in mind that in order to enjoy workshop content, you need to accept Steam's EULA.

If you were itching to upload your own creation, keep in mind that you will have to re-upload your campaign following this update.

Thank you for your continued feedback! The Campaign Editor is a complex feature and your voice has been invaluable. Keep it coming!

Full change list is below. It's a doozy. In addition, we added a more general scripting overview to the website. The API documentation has also been updated, appending a few new functions and fixing some examples that were wrong.

General changes:

Hive now shows its total damage on its program card

Fixed the audio blast that could happen while the game does not have focus and sundrops are in play

Campaign Editor: