Update notes for v8.8.0

Howdy Governors!

Welcome to our first update of the year.

In this update, we are bringing you the following changes:

First of all, you can now see your custom team name appear at the bottom of your screen!

Secondly, we have greatly improved the way in which we present you your received items.

Also, when completing a purchase you will now be given a clear overview of what you have bought.

Along with those changes, we have also resolved some issues;

Point amounts are now visible again

Traditional Chinese no longer defaults to Simplified Chinese

Steam no longer links to the Google Play Store when having to update

Chat messages are no longer duplicated

Calendar graphics are now showing correctly

Game reboot would sometimes hang

Facebook login for Web and Phone

And a few minor UI tweaks.

We hope you will enjoy this one, see you the next!