Beta v 0.8.0.13

A few patches have been uploaded to beta over the past couple days addressing some issues with the new stats and combat math, as well as some multi-player specific problems and skill tree improvements.

v 0.8.0.13 2022.01.18

Removed Recall mana usage

Balanced unlockable weapon recipes to new math system

Fixed monoliths not being properly interactable in multi-player

Fixed planting mushrooms in tilled ground throwing errors

Fixed problems with mana halving/resetting

Fixed a player projectile bug

v 0.8.0.12 2022.01.17

Reset adventuring skill points spent

Fixed new characters starting out wounded

Fixed the skills spent indicator bar not scaling properly & moved it into the skill tree scroll rect

Setup manual positioning of the archetype skill buttons

Removed level caps on skills

Fixed and improved indication of level 10 requirement to purchase Job skills

Finished several more Guard skills

v 0.8.0.10 2022.01.15

Fixed some skills not attaching to hotbars properly

Fixed being able to receive negative exp for fighting monsters between 10-20 levels lower than yourself

Fixed Job skill points not becoming "spent" properly

Fixed some problems with health/energy/mana stats

