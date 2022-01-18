 Skip to content

Solace Crafting update for 18 January 2022

Beta v 0.8.0.13

Last edited by Wendy

A few patches have been uploaded to beta over the past couple days addressing some issues with the new stats and combat math, as well as some multi-player specific problems and skill tree improvements.

v 0.8.0.13 2022.01.18

  • Removed Recall mana usage
  • Balanced unlockable weapon recipes to new math system
  • Fixed monoliths not being properly interactable in multi-player
  • Fixed planting mushrooms in tilled ground throwing errors
  • Fixed problems with mana halving/resetting
  • Fixed a player projectile bug

v 0.8.0.12 2022.01.17

  • Reset adventuring skill points spent
  • Fixed new characters starting out wounded
  • Fixed the skills spent indicator bar not scaling properly & moved it into the skill tree scroll rect
  • Setup manual positioning of the archetype skill buttons
  • Removed level caps on skills
  • Fixed and improved indication of level 10 requirement to purchase Job skills
  • Finished several more Guard skills

v 0.8.0.10 2022.01.15

  • Fixed some skills not attaching to hotbars properly
  • Fixed being able to receive negative exp for fighting monsters between 10-20 levels lower than yourself
  • Fixed Job skill points not becoming "spent" properly
  • Fixed some problems with health/energy/mana stats

