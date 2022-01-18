Beta v 0.8.0.13

A few patches have been uploaded to beta over the past couple days addressing some issues with the new stats and combat math, as well as some multi-player specific problems and skill tree improvements.
v 0.8.0.13 2022.01.18
- Removed Recall mana usage
- Balanced unlockable weapon recipes to new math system
- Fixed monoliths not being properly interactable in multi-player
- Fixed planting mushrooms in tilled ground throwing errors
- Fixed problems with mana halving/resetting
- Fixed a player projectile bug
v 0.8.0.12 2022.01.17
- Reset adventuring skill points spent
- Fixed new characters starting out wounded
- Fixed the skills spent indicator bar not scaling properly & moved it into the skill tree scroll rect
- Setup manual positioning of the archetype skill buttons
- Removed level caps on skills
- Fixed and improved indication of level 10 requirement to purchase Job skills
- Finished several more Guard skills
v 0.8.0.10 2022.01.15
- Fixed some skills not attaching to hotbars properly
- Fixed being able to receive negative exp for fighting monsters between 10-20 levels lower than yourself
- Fixed Job skill points not becoming "spent" properly
- Fixed some problems with health/energy/mana stats
