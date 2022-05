Share · View all patches · Build 8040674 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 11:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

On the occasion of the anniversary of our publisher, NeonDoctrine, we want to announce the release of the Linux version of Lamentum. :D

We hope you enjoy your stay at Grau Hill.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1033950/Lamentum/