History scale model kits in Model Builder

Launch day is quickly approaching, and the whole team are working hard to make sure the game is the best it can be ready for the big day! Please do keep any feedback and comments coming our way via Discord and our social media channels. We read and consider every comment.

Today I wanted to touch upon some of the things you'll be able to recreate in the game with our World War II models.

Thanks to advanced tools and a vast database of scale model kits inside Model Builder, the player can recreate vehicles, tanks, robots, or figurines known from history, pop culture, or movies. Today, we want to focus on what players can recreate in the game of II World War models.

TANKS

In Model Builder, we give the players the opportunity to create assemble and paint tank models known from the battlefields of the II World War. Players can follow the manual and recreate as many history-accurate models as possible, or establish their own camouflages. The decision is in their hands.

PLANES

Tanks are not the only models that the II World War enthusiasts can create in our game. The base version of the game will also include iconic fighter planes that players can get creative with. In Model Builder, we included the British Spitfire or Hurricane planes that played a significant role during the Battle of England in 1940’. There will also be an A6M5 Zero model - the Japanese fighter plane that, in the early days of the II World War was one of the most advanced in terms of its battle capabilities.

SHIPS & SUBMARINES

Naval scale model kits were also included in the base version of Model Builder. Players can create well-known history models like battleships, patrol boats, or submarines! In-game, you will be able to assemble and paint U.S.S Arizona, PT-109 Patrol Torpedo Boat, or German Submarine! Every model will have two basic variants of painting schemes that are historically accurate, but nothing stands in your way of coming up with a new creation!

CARS

We’ve also thought about less lethal equipment that was used during the II World War. In Model Builder, we are allowing the player to recreate the iconic 4x4 US Army Car or Soviet supply truck.

