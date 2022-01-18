Reeling It In

YouTube

After about 1200 hours of dedicated dev time, Red Tether 1.0 launched today! The game now features 6+ player ships, 70+ upgrades, 10+ zone variants and over 16 different boss battles. Autosave, basic controller support and many new visual and assist options are also included in the 1.0 release.

Thanks to everyone who participated in the playtest and shared feedback! I'm not aware of any major bugs right now, but if anything pops up after the launch I’ll try to take care of it as quickly as possible. Please let me know should you encounter any new bugs.

Overall I’m very happy with how the game turned out. Red Tether isn’t quite as content rich as my previous game (yet), but overall RT feels much more... idk consistent? I'd like to claim the design is more focused, both visually and in gameplay. Less messy than Hyperspace Dogfights was at times I think. Well, I’ll never be able to look at it like a new player would, so you’ll have to decide yourself if it is worth your time.

If you end up getting Red Tether then please also consider leaving a review. Reaching to at least 10 and then 50 reviews increases visibility on Steam and is very important for the game.

I’ll give you a rundown of latest developments and future plans for the game later this week. For now I hope you all enjoy some action packed, viciously punishing Red Tether 1.0 runs.

Cheers

Stefan - Sleeper Games



day 1 prototype VS now