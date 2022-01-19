Winter Pike Tour: Qualifier 1 Results

Hello everybody! The 1st Qualifying Round of Winter Pike Tour is over and as you know, that was your 1st chance out of 3 to get through to the tournament’s Semifinal! You all bravely competed against other Pike anglers and did your best to make it into the Top-20 most proficient Pike anglers on Louisiana’s dreamy Quanchkin Lake. For those who succeed and will find themselves listed below - well done, guys! But of course, not all of you made on this first attempt… And for those, there are 2 more Qualifiers to come and 2 more chances to join the Pike angling elite in the WPT Semifinal fishing battle of January 22nd in the state of New York!
1 Dragon_FergusStone
2 obi_xyz
3 Dragon_Nara
4 Slyhunter1978
5 TNT_Marcin
6 GiDRA_ONikS
7 LGD.DouFuRu
8 N.A.Y.A-DoctorK
9 GiDRA_ORiON
10 LGD.XYyzsca
11 WhiskyCrash
12 Dragon_KinorK
13 OGFry
14 GoldenCatch1
15 N.A.Y.A-bulibuli
16 PatrickJane
17 N.A.Y.A-OLD_IS_GOLD
18 Eluce
19 Dragon_Yamz59
20 SMF_redqueen66
