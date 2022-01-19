Winter Pike Tour: Qualifier 1 Results



Hello everybody! The 1st Qualifying Round of Winter Pike Tour is over and as you know, that was your 1st chance out of 3 to get through to the tournament’s Semifinal! You all bravely competed against other Pike anglers and did your best to make it into the Top-20 most proficient Pike anglers on Louisiana’s dreamy Quanchkin Lake. For those who succeed and will find themselves listed below - well done, guys! But of course, not all of you made on this first attempt… And for those, there are 2 more Qualifiers to come and 2 more chances to join the Pike angling elite in the WPT Semifinal fishing battle of January 22nd in the state of New York!

1 Dragon_FergusStone

2 obi_xyz

3 Dragon_Nara

4 Slyhunter1978

5 TNT_Marcin

6 GiDRA_ONikS

7 LGD.DouFuRu

8 N.A.Y.A-DoctorK

9 GiDRA_ORiON

10 LGD.XYyzsca

11 WhiskyCrash

12 Dragon_KinorK

13 OGFry

14 GoldenCatch1

15 N.A.Y.A-bulibuli

16 PatrickJane

17 N.A.Y.A-OLD_IS_GOLD

18 Eluce

19 Dragon_Yamz59

20 SMF_redqueen66