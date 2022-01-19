 Skip to content

Fishing Planet update for 19 January 2022

Winter Pike Tour: Qualifier 1 Results

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Hello everybody! The 1st Qualifying Round of Winter Pike Tour is over and as you know, that was your 1st chance out of 3 to get through to the tournament’s Semifinal! You all bravely competed against other Pike anglers and did your best to make it into the Top-20 most proficient Pike anglers on Louisiana’s dreamy Quanchkin Lake. For those who succeed and will find themselves listed below - well done, guys! But of course, not all of you made on this first attempt… And for those, there are 2 more Qualifiers to come and 2 more chances to join the Pike angling elite in the WPT Semifinal fishing battle of January 22nd in the state of New York!

1 Dragon_FergusStone

2 obi_xyz

3 Dragon_Nara

4 Slyhunter1978

5 TNT_Marcin

6 GiDRA_ONikS

7 LGD.DouFuRu

8 N.A.Y.A-DoctorK

9 GiDRA_ORiON

10 LGD.XYyzsca

11 WhiskyCrash

12 Dragon_KinorK

13 OGFry

14 GoldenCatch1

15 N.A.Y.A-bulibuli

16 PatrickJane

17 N.A.Y.A-OLD_IS_GOLD

18 Eluce

19 Dragon_Yamz59

20 SMF_redqueen66

