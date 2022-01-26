 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Horizon Zero Dawn update for 26 January 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn for PC - Version 1.11.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8040161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We appreciate all your feedback following update 1.11.1, and have just released update 1.11.2:

  • Improved VRAM management when changing resolution or upscale mode, which could cause performance issues that were only fixed by restarting the game
  • Fixed various assets using the wrong quality level while using DLSS/FSR
  • Fixed visual artifact issue when clipping the camera through a surface like pushing against a wall (ie with large FOVs or ultrawide screens) while using DLSS/FSR
  • Fixed visual corruption and reduced foliage flickering issues on certain AMD GPUs

Please ensure your game is up-to-date before jumping back in to the world of Horizon! Let us know if you have any feedback down below. Now, get back out into the wilds!

Guerrilla

Changed files in this update

GlobalData Depot 1151642
  • Loading history…
JapanData Depot 1151644
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.