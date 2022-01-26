Horizon Zero Dawn for PC - Version 1.11.2

Hello everyone!
We appreciate all your feedback following update 1.11.1, and have just released update 1.11.2:
- Improved VRAM management when changing resolution or upscale mode, which could cause performance issues that were only fixed by restarting the game
- Fixed various assets using the wrong quality level while using DLSS/FSR
- Fixed visual artifact issue when clipping the camera through a surface like pushing against a wall (ie with large FOVs or ultrawide screens) while using DLSS/FSR
- Fixed visual corruption and reduced foliage flickering issues on certain AMD GPUs
Please ensure your game is up-to-date before jumping back in to the world of Horizon! Let us know if you have any feedback down below. Now, get back out into the wilds!
Guerrilla
Changed files in this update