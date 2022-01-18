 Skip to content

Marble World update for 18 January 2022

Patch 0.1.15a (Game fixes)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.1.15a fixes some bugs introduced in 0.1.15:

  • Fixed some internal errors
  • Moved stability marble to underneath the flat world
  • Fixed an issue with the banking value in the free-form track building panel
  • Fixed snapping issue when loading in prefabs which had objects with free ends too close to eachother
  • Fixed a rendering issue with the edit tools
  • Increased the ring size of the rotate tool by 2x

Thanks for reporting the issues! Everyone benefits from it :)

