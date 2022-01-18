Patch 0.1.15a (Game fixes)

Patch 0.1.15a fixes some bugs introduced in 0.1.15:
- Fixed some internal errors
- Moved stability marble to underneath the flat world
- Fixed an issue with the banking value in the free-form track building panel
- Fixed snapping issue when loading in prefabs which had objects with free ends too close to eachother
- Fixed a rendering issue with the edit tools
- Increased the ring size of the rotate tool by 2x
Thanks for reporting the issues! Everyone benefits from it :)
Changed files in this update