Bonus Stories Now Available

Slam back into the ring with three all-new epic stories of super-hot gay wrestling erotica! The All World Pro Wrestling league is still the hottest place in Las Vegas, where muscles glisten, men tangle together, and what happens under the spotlight is almost as sexy as what happens after dark. Reconnect with your favorite champions from the original and meet some new contenders:
- Meet “Adam Windsor and the Pro Wrestling Trainees” as they face off against each other for the first time, and test the limits of each other’s bodies to find out what they’re really made of.
- See the origin of “Mandrew and Stan: A Pro Wrestling Bromance” as Stan struggles to grow past his difficult home life and discovers an attraction to his hot new sparring partner.
- Venture into the club they call “Sex Fed:” an exclusive invite-only wrestling venue that earned its name because every intense hands-on match reaches its own very happy ending.
