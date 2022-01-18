 Skip to content

Assetto Corsa Competizione update for 18 January 2022

Assetto Corsa Competizione v1.8.10 hotfix update OUT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ACC hotfix 1.8.10 is out now on Steam, refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.

1.8.10

  • VR: TAA5 area mask optimization in stereo rendering now defaults off to remove artefacting.
  • Fixed asymmetry in some Audi R8 GT3 Evo setups.
  • Tweaks to the BMW M4 GT3 aero model.

    Balancing tweaks for the following cars and track categories:
  • BMW M4 GT3 - all track groups.
  • McLaren 720S GT3 - all track groups.
  • Zolder regrouped as D1 for 2021/Open season for better overall balance.

