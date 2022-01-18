Update 1.04: Tutorial improvements + Hotfix

Dear operators,
Another update with tutorial improvements, thanks you for your feedback!
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Categories of tutorials
- Add: New tutorials texts
- Add: UI tutorials highlighted
- Add: Trigger end of tutorial when done
- Add: Mouse wheel to move forward and backward in Battle plan
- Improve: AI pathfinding in Central Hospital
- Improve: Optimisation of Central Hospital
- Improve: Walkable floor angle of dog
- Improve: Mouse sensibility option doesn't affected if use scope
- Fix: Undesirable weapon rotation of player
- Fix: Undesirable use of input "Battle plan" in Insertion menu
- Fix: Input "Drone" disabled "Photo mode"
- Fix: Accuracy of Trijicom ACOG with ADS
- Fix: Undesirable use of Square suppressor on ArK-M
- Fix: Error location of hand left with Angled foregrip Mac-3 location on MV18 Mod 3
- Fix: Claymore wrong rotation
- Fix: Attachment locations errors of Laser/Flashlight on V82A1
Changed files in this update