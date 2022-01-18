 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black One Blood Brothers update for 18 January 2022

Update 1.04: Tutorial improvements + Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8039769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Another update with tutorial improvements, thanks you for your feedback!

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Categories of tutorials
  • Add: New tutorials texts
  • Add: UI tutorials highlighted
  • Add: Trigger end of tutorial when done
  • Add: Mouse wheel to move forward and backward in Battle plan
  • Improve: AI pathfinding in Central Hospital
  • Improve: Optimisation of Central Hospital
  • Improve: Walkable floor angle of dog
  • Improve: Mouse sensibility option doesn't affected if use scope
  • Fix: Undesirable weapon rotation of player
  • Fix: Undesirable use of input "Battle plan" in Insertion menu
  • Fix: Input "Drone" disabled "Photo mode"
  • Fix: Accuracy of Trijicom ACOG with ADS
  • Fix: Undesirable use of Square suppressor on ArK-M
  • Fix: Error location of hand left with Angled foregrip Mac-3 location on MV18 Mod 3
  • Fix: Claymore wrong rotation
  • Fix: Attachment locations errors of Laser/Flashlight on V82A1

Changed files in this update

Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.