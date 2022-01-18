_No-clowns,
Do you think I'm f*cking around? Well, you thought wrong. Update 1.4.0 is out and here are the changes:
- Death cam fix
- Invert Mouse Fix
- Minor UI changes
- Domination mode improvements
- Loadout menu improvements
- All chat improvements
- New weapon: Glock 18 (unlocked at level 3)
- New map: Armageddon (DM & TDM only)
- New map: Dusty (DM & TDM only)
- Grenade explosion lighting improvements
- Flashbang explosion sound fix
Pspspsps:
I'm finalizing last few things for anti-cheat and Steam integration, I just need a little bit more time; but like I mentioned before, I don't want you guys to keep on waiting and waiting, so here we are with another update. Stay frosty!_
Changed files in this update