Clownfield 2042 update for 18 January 2022

Update 1.4.0 is out

18 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_No-clowns,

Do you think I'm f*cking around? Well, you thought wrong. Update 1.4.0 is out and here are the changes:

  • Death cam fix
  • Invert Mouse Fix
  • Minor UI changes
  • Domination mode improvements
  • Loadout menu improvements
  • All chat improvements
  • New weapon: Glock 18 (unlocked at level 3)
  • New map: Armageddon (DM & TDM only)
  • New map: Dusty (DM & TDM only)
  • Grenade explosion lighting improvements
  • Flashbang explosion sound fix

Pspspsps:

I'm finalizing last few things for anti-cheat and Steam integration, I just need a little bit more time; but like I mentioned before, I don't want you guys to keep on waiting and waiting, so here we are with another update. Stay frosty!_

